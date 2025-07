Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN/DENNIS – Filming on Cape Cod has taken place for a new movie about the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Provincetown saw production last month with locations including Commercial Street and MacMillan Pier. Bourdain once worked as a dishwasher at The Lobster Pot.

Longtime Dennis restaurant Gina’s by the Sea closed last year, and was also used for the biographical movie called “Tony”.

The film does not yet have a release date.