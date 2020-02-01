MSPCA Cape Cod to Hold Sixth Annual Super Bowl Sunday Polar Bear Plunge

CENTERVILLE – The MSPCA Cape Cod will hold its sixth annual Super Bowl Sunday Polar Bear Plunge tomorrow at Craigville Beach in Centerville.

The ocean plunge is a fundraising initiative to support the daily operations at the MSPCA Cape Cod.

Hundreds of people are expected to run from the beach into the frigid waters of the Atlantic to help support the organization.

“A lot of crazy people will be jumping in the ocean to raise money,” said Director of MSPCA Cape Cod Mary Sarah Fairweather.

“It’s a really fun event, it’s fast, it’s over before you know it, and then we all gather together for some adult beverages and food.”

Locals who are interested in supporting MSPCA but not diving into the freezing water are encouraged to come down and join the cheering section to cheer on the brave participants.

Plungers also have the option of dressing up in a costume to take the plunge, with a prizes awarded to the best costumed divers.

The event is set to take place Sunday, February 2nd at noon.

Onsite registration begins at 11:15 a.m.