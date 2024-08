NANTUCKET – An Island business is having a string of good luck this year with the sale of winning Massachusetts Lottery tickets.

The state lottery says three instant tickets purchased at Old South Diner on Nantucket have hit for prizes of one or two million dollars.

The three winners were from Boston, Hyannis and Nantucket.

The instant games that were played were “$10,000,000 Bonanza”, “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks”, and “Lifetime Millions”.