Muratore Declared Primary Winner, Though Recount Pending

HYANNIS – State election officials have declared Mathew Muratore the winner of the republican primary in the race for Plymouth and Barnstable state senate, though a recount is pending.

If his win is maintained, he will face off against current Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes in November.

Muratore’s opponent in the primary was Kari MacRae, who has requested a recount amid a just 45 vote lead. Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich are among those recounting their votes.

The senate seat is being vacated by Susan Moran who will instead run for Barnstable County clerk of courts.