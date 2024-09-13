You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Muratore Declared Primary Winner, Though Recount Pending

Muratore Declared Primary Winner, Though Recount Pending

September 13, 2024

HYANNIS – State election officials have declared Mathew Muratore the winner of the republican primary in the race for Plymouth and Barnstable state senate, though a recount is pending.

If his win is maintained, he will face off against current Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes in November.

Muratore’s opponent in the primary was Kari MacRae, who has requested a recount amid a just 45 vote lead. Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich are among those recounting their votes.

The senate seat is being vacated by Susan Moran who will instead run for Barnstable County clerk of courts. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 