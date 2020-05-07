MV Community Services Shines Light on Children’s Mental Health

OAK BLUFFS – MV Community Services (MVCS), in collaboration with the MV Museum, NAMI Cape Cod and The Islands, the Coast Guard, and the Harborview Hotel have come together to help shine a light on National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Through Saturday, May 9, the East Chop Lighthouse, West Chop Lighthouse, and Edgartown Lighthouse towers will illuminate green in honor of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Nothing is more important than our children’s health,” said Lisa Belcastro, NAMI MV Coordinator.

“Health isn’t limited to physical health. A healthy mind is just as essential as a healthy body, sometimes more so. In this time of social distancing, mental health has never been more important.”

This week is observed each year in May as part of Mental Health Awareness Month to raise awareness about the importance of children’s mental health and how vital positive mental health is to a child’s development.

“The Museum is proud to collaborate with MVCS and other organizations around the state to shine awareness on children’s mental health,” said Katie Fuller, Director of Operations and Business Development at Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

“We truly believe the lighthouses are symbols of hope and positivity, and now, more than ever, people of all ages are in greater need of both. The more we talk about the many facets of mental health, especially in young people, the more we can break down the stigma associated with it.”