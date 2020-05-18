MV Community Services Sponsors Free Screenings of Anxiety Documentary

OAK BLUFFS – IndieFlix, along with its non-profit arm, the IndieFlix Foundation, is sparking a global conversation about anxiety through screenings of its documentary, “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety”.

MV Community Services’ Island Wide Youth Collaborative (IWYC) in partnership with NAMI MV, MV Youth Task Force and MVRHS are sponsoring a free at-home screening of the film on Wednesday, May 20th from 7-8:30pm.

The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film (7:00-8:00pm), followed by a facilitated Q and A session featuring: MVRHS School Adjustment Counselor, Amy Lilavois, MVCS Medical Director, Dr. Charlie Silberstein, IWYC Clinician, Janelle Berneche, and film producer, Scilla Andreen.

Producers Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick have one goal: to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety.

Through candid interviews, they utilize the power of film to tell the stories of many kids and teens who discuss their anxiety and its impacts on their lives and relationships, as well as how they’ve found solutions and hope.

The film also includes a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

In addition, the documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

“Everybody needs to know that anxiety disorders are real, common and treatable instead of viewing them as a personal choice or something to be ashamed of,” said Dr. Jerry Bubrick, Senior Director of Anxiety Disorders Center, Child Mind Institute.

“Getting help early is crucial in giving people the tools they need to feel better. We just need to start the conversation.”