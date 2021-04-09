You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MV Community Services to Host Falmouth Job Fairs

MV Community Services to Host Falmouth Job Fairs

April 9, 2021

FALMOUTH – A pair of job fairs showcasing positions with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services will be held in Falmouth later in April.

A number of professional roles with the health and human services organization, including Vice President of Quality Operations, Finance Manager, and Nurse Practitioner will be featured during the fairs.

Members of the organization’s leadership teams will be on hand.

Positions will be in a hybrid format; employees will be working remote and on-island shifts.

The fairs will be held on April 13 and April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Horse Inn in Falmouth.

To learn more, including how to schedule an appointment, visit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 