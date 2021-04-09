MV Community Services to Host Falmouth Job Fairs

FALMOUTH – A pair of job fairs showcasing positions with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services will be held in Falmouth later in April.

A number of professional roles with the health and human services organization, including Vice President of Quality Operations, Finance Manager, and Nurse Practitioner will be featured during the fairs.

Members of the organization’s leadership teams will be on hand.

Positions will be in a hybrid format; employees will be working remote and on-island shifts.

The fairs will be held on April 13 and April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red Horse Inn in Falmouth.

To learn more, including how to schedule an appointment, visit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ website by clicking here.