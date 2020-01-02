Martha’s Vineyard License Plate Raffle Raises $9K

OAK BLUFFS – A recent raffle for a low numbered Martha’s Vineyard specialty license plate is being called a success by an island non-profit.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services said the raffle for plate number 100 raised nearly $9,000.

The money will benefit the organization’s services and programs, along with other island non-profits.

MV100 was the first low-numbered plate to be raffled off. Previous plates were sold in a series of low-number online auctions.

Raffle tickets were sold from just after Columbus Day through December 16, 2019. Tickets were one for $25 or five for $100. Over 400 tickets were sold.

The winning raffle ticket was selected during a live stream Facebook video. The winning ticket holder was Carlos Teles of Edgartown.

“I was very surprised and happy to hear that I had won the raffle,” Teles said. “I am a big fan of the MV license plate idea and the purpose of raising money to support local Island community projects.”

Previous low-numbered plates included in online auctions sold for between $2,000 and $10,000.

The auctions have raised nearly $228,000 to benefit MVCS and other island organizations that benefit youth and seniors.

Twenty-three low numbered MV plates remain available and will auctioned early this year. Number 1-5 will not be auctioned.

There are over 3,000 MV license plates on the road. Regular MV plates are available at participating Massachusetts RMVs.

To learn more about the MV license plate program, future low-numbered auctions or how to purchase a plate, visit www.mvcommunityservices.org/licenseplate.