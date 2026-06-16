My six favorite mini golf courses on Cape Cod



Long ago I tried to enjoy golf. Real golf. You know… with carts, tee off times, and spikey shoes. I wasn’t very good even after taking a few lessons. It was a short-lived interest. To be honest, the main reason I gave it up was free time. It takes too long to complete a round of golf to be THAT angry at the conclusion.

I prefer more bite-size bursts of fun, Mini golf (or Putt Putt, if you must) is just the right amount of golf with all the oddities that make it a lot of fun. I miss the scenic vistas of many of Cape Cod’s country club golf courses, but none of them match the fun of a hole-in-one through a pirate ship with a rebound off the back wall.

There are many magnificent mini golf courses on Cape Cod. In no particular order, here are some favorites of mine.

My Favorite Mini Golf Courses on Cape Cod

Holiday Hill Mini Golf in Dennis Port

Affiliated with Holiday Hill Inn and Suites, old-school charm makes their mini golf course stand out. It’s simple wooden rails, defining each hole, contain challenging holes that take you through right-angle turns, devious obstacles and beautifully landscaped terrain.

The plantings alone make the 18 holes a treat to walk through. Several water features and multi-level holes complete the aesthetic. On site you’ll find an arcade and a fun old-school ice cream shop. It’s a great destination.

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in South Yarmouth

With courses in many vacation destinations, Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf features two distinct pirate-themed mini golf courses. Situated on seemingly mountainous terrain, each course winds its way up and down the property with stunning views and copious pirate lore.

Water features surround you as you progress through both courses. Waterfalls abound with caves to boot. An enormous pond features a sinking ship with circling sharks. Bring your camera – every hole is worthy of a group selfie.

Bud’s Mini Golf in Harwich Port

Bud’s is laid out on a hill with challenging holes traversing several waterfalls that lead to a large pond by the club house. Beautiful plantings and stone surround each hole as you approach the large lighthouse atop the course.

This is one of the more challenging courses I’ve visited. While fun for all ages and abilities, each hole has a trick to it. If you take in all the angles and obstacles, you’ll unlock the secret to each hole. With varied terrain including lots of water features and a play-thru cave, you’ll have a blast!

After a round of 18 holes… Bud’s Go-Karts is right next door.

Cape Escape Adventure Golf in Orleans

18 holes of beautifully maintained holes that wind through caves and surrounded by pristine clear ponds and waterfalls. It’s nautical theme features authentic fishing boats and a live Koi pond. After golfing, you can even feed the fish!

The course if beautifully laid out with plenty of challenges from caves to multi-level holes and a spectacular final 18th hole.

Wild Animal Lagoon Mini Golf in West Yarmouth

Their jungle safari setting is centered around a large mountain with a play-thru cave and an amazing assortment of life-size wild animals specific to each hole. You’ll see everything from gorillas and elephants to a massive giraffe. They even have animal sounds echoing through the course.

I must admit my favorite attraction at Wild Animal Lagoon is the plane that appears to have crashed into the mountain. It’s a sight to be seen and always warrants a few photos each time we play there. Long ago they had a plume of fake smoke bellowing from the plane, but I think that garnered a few too many emergency calls from passersby.

An interesting facet of the course are the occasional spin-wheels at the start of several holes. If you want to get a bit crazy, spin the wheel and follow the instructions by the arrow when the wheel stops. Kind of like a game show. From using your foot rather than the putter to using your putter like a pool cue, there’s plenty of additional fun to be had!

Skull Island Adventure Golf in South Yarmouth

You can’t miss it! Just look for the giant skull on Route 28. The “Swiss Family Robinson Tree House” theme beautifully encapsulates the course with fascinating sights towering above and all around you. Waterfalls, caves, and winding rivers create a wonderful world in which to challenge your putting skills.

If you want to save your hot summer days for the beach, Skull Island is beautifully lit at night. There’s plenty of overhead lighting to keep you safe, but they excel at indirect and ambient light to create a unique nighttime vibe. It’s a terrific course on a cool summer night.

Skull Island also features a driving range, arcade, and electric go-Karts.

Always looking for new courses to try. Have a favorite? Let us know! 😊

By CapeCod.com staff