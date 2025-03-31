Nantucket Challenges Offshore Wind Development Permits

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket has challenged federal approval for offshore wind developer SouthCoast Wind building just south of the island.

The town has filed an appeal saying the project is not legally permitted and will harm local tourism.

They say the government violated federal law by not addressing potential damage to the historic district before giving the go-ahead.

SouthCoast Wind calls for up to 141 turbines about 20 miles south of the island.

The following is the full statement from the Town of Nantucket.