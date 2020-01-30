Nantucket Chamber of Commerce CEO Leaving For New Job on Island

NANTUCKET- Nantucket Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Martin will be stepping down from his position.

Martin is moving on to become the Chief Business Development Officer at the Nantucket Historical Association.

His role there begins in March.

The chamber’s membership grew over 25% since Martin became president and CEO in September of 2017. Overall growth and greater attendance figures were also seen in key events hosted by the chamber, such as the annual Daffodil Festival and Christmas Stroll.

The chamber’s board thanked Martin for his leadership and for leaving the chamber in a positive position.

Martin will remain on many committees with the chamber in the future.

Director of the chamber’s Nantucket Center for Entrepreneurship, Karen Macumber, along with Vice President and COO Kristie Ferrantella, will service as interim leaders for the chamber until a successor is named.