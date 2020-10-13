You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering Free Mammograms Through October

Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering Free Mammograms Through October

October 13, 2020

NANTUCKET-Free mammography screenings to residents of Nantucket over 40 years old are being offered at Nantucket Cottage Hospital during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The screenings are being given to those who are uninsured and under-insured.

Those looking to make appointments must provide their primary care doctor’s name along with their Mass General Medical Record number by calling 508-825-8250. Attendees will have to call 866-211-6588 if they do not have a record number.

For more details, visit the hospital’s website by clicking here.

