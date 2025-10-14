Nantucket experienced worsening drought conditions from August through September

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CAPE & ISLANDS – State officials over the weekend announced that Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard experienced worsening drought conditions from August through September, with Nantucket being elevated to a Level 3 – Critical Drought designation and Dukes County elevated to a Level 1 – Mild Drought.

The announcement comes through the Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ (EEA) Drought Management Task Force, which highlighted a worsening trend in the Northeastern United States, with dry conditions moving gradually downward from their current epicenter in southern Maine.

The Cape itself remains in a Level 2- Significant Drought, a regular designation over the past year.

Precipitation levels in the Cape and Islands totaled 1.5 to 3 inches below normal, while Plymouth – alongside the Northeast region – bucked the trend with 0-2 inches above normal during that span.

Residents and businesses are asked to be mindful of water use and conserve water where possible, especially in areas of critical drought where the state recommends ceasing all nonessential indoor and outdoor water use.

“All regions in Massachusetts are currently experiencing varying levels of drought conditions,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We can all do our part to avoid overstressing water systems by being careful about indoor water use.”

“We appreciate everyone’s vigilance as we try to manage this persistent drought.”

Fortunately, rain is expected in the coming weeks, which may provide some relief, but experts warn it will take time to restore groundwater levels to a satisfactory level.

The Task Force will meet next in early November.