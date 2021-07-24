Nantucket Fire Department Names New Deputy Chief

NANTUCKET – Sean Mitchell has been promoted to Deputy Chief of the Nantucket Fire Department.

Mitchell, who joined the department in 2006, takes over the role from the retired Robert Bates.

Prior to working with the Nantucket Fire Department, Mitchell had previous experience with fire departments and EMS agencies across Massachusetts.

He worked as a firefighter and EMT prior to becoming the department’s Fire Prevention Officer in 2016. In that role, he led programs that promoted safety for children, seniors, and more.

The department also praised Mitchell for his advocacy work nationally, as he has preached safety with exposure to PFAS chemicals that stem from firefighting equipment.