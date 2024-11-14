You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Holding Meeting On New Wind Project

November 14, 2024

NANTUCKET – The town of Nantucket is hosting a public forum on the latest offshore wind energy project that’s expected to impact the Island.

Town officials say SouthCoast Wind is slated to receive federal approval on December 20th for a wind farm that will include up to 147 turbines.

According to Town Manager Libby Gibson, it is the position of the Nantucket Select Board that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has offered inadequate mitigation for the harm that the project will cause the community.

The forum is next Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Public Safety Facility on Fairgrounds Road. The meeting will also be available on Zoom

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

