Nantucket Non-Profit Announces New Executive Director

NANTUCKET – The Maria Mitchell Association recently named Joanna Roche as their new executive director.

“While our search allowed us to consider a number of excellent candidates from across the country, we are pleased to welcome a Nantucket resident to this critical role,” said MMA Board of Directors President Helene Weld.

The MMA is a private scientific non-profit organization which operates two observatories, a natural science museum, an aquarium, a research center, and preserves the birthplace of Nantucket astronomer Maria Mitchell.

“I’m especially enthusiastic about using my passion to help continue to promote the legacy of Maria Mitchell,” said Roche.

“Mitchell was a true pioneer, not only as a woman scientist, but as a woman leader who was far ahead of her time in advocating for and supporting the next generation of the curious, and those who love nature and learning.”

Roche was recently the Executive Director of GSN Planet and Foundation and has served on the Town of Nantucket Finance Committee for the past six years.

Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter