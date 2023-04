NANTUCKET – A Nantucket carpenter is the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket jackpot.

Resident Kevin Purcell purchased his ticket at the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Sparks Avenue.

Lottery officials said he decided to take the one-time $650,000 cash payment, with which Purcell plans to put towards building a home.

A $10,000 bonus will also go to the Cumberland Farms that sold Purcell the ticket.