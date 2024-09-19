You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Nantucket Strikes Down Short-Term Rental Limits

September 19, 2024

NANTUCKET – Nantucket voters at special town meeting struck down several articles that would have put limits on short-term rentals as the island community continues to struggle with affordable housing. 

The first was the latest compromise by the select board and would have put a limit on occupant turnover during peak summer months, though it would have guaranteed it as a legal use in residential zoning.

The second got a majority, but as a zoning amendment it requires two-thirds majority.

It would have codified short term rentals as an accessory use in town zoning and required owners spend at least 30 days living in the home they intend to also rent, mirroring a similar measure on Martha’s Vineyard’s West Tisbury.

Another article struck down sought to limit new owners to just 3 turnovers each summer.

