National Guard to Transport Students Amid Staff Shortages

HYANNIS – In response to some school districts struggling to transport students as the fall semester gets underway, Governor Charlie Baker has activated the Massachusetts National Guard.

The order makes up to 250 members of the guard available, 90 of which will begin training on Tuesday for service in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowel and Lynn.

They will serve as drivers of school transport vans called 7D vehicles in order to address the staffing shortages many districts across the region are facing.

Baker said that the guard members will follow health and safety guidelines during the mission, and will be fully trained so they may safely transport children.

“The Massachusetts National Guard trains regularly with military, law enforcement, and civilian agencies to provide a broad spectrum of services in support of security, logistics, disaster relief, and other missions. The Guard has a proven track record of success supporting civilian authorities,” said state officials in a statement.