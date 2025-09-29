National Seashore brings in $754M for local economy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

WELLFLEET – A new National Park Service report shows Cape Cod National Seashore drew 3.8 million visitors in 2024, who spent $598 million locally, generating $754 million in economic impact and supporting over 5,300 jobs.

Superintendent Jennifer Flynn said the park continues to preserve the “quintessential Cape Cod experience” while fueling the regional economy.

“Tourism is a critical driver to the local economy, and we’re proud to help bring in 5,385 jobs and $754 million dollars in economic output to communities within 60 miles of the park.”

Nationally, visitors to U.S. parks spent $29 billion, contributing $56 billion in economic output. Most of the spending is through hotels, with restaurants being second.

The interactive report of the National Park Service’s impact on local economies can be found here.