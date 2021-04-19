Cape Cod National Seashore Popularity Takes Big Jump

TRURO – The Cape Cod National Seashore was one of the most popular national parks in the nation in 2020, according to recently released numbers.

The COVID-19 pandemic led many to seek ways to spend more times outdoors.

“In 2019 in the National Parks Service we were number 24 for most visited parks. In 2020, we were in the top ten at number nine,” said Cape Cod National Seashore Deputy Superintendent Leslie Reynolds.

Throughout the pandemic, the National Seashore kept their trails, bicycle trails and beaches open, but had to close other parts of their operations due to health concerns and a lack of seasonal workers.

“About 30 percent of our seasonal staff were able onboard compared to 100 percent of a pre-COVID year,” said Reynolds.

This summer the park will have 85 to 90 percent of their normal staff.

2020 also brought an increase in the daily vehicle entrance fee at the at the National Seashore change from $20 to $25 to standardize fees at National Parks across the country.

This summer the daily motorcycle entrance fee is being increased from $15 to $20, and the daily bicycle or on foot entrance fee will increase from$10 to $15.

80 percent of money collected at the Seashore gets allocated to visitor services and to pay the salary of lifeguards.

As the summer quickly approaches Reynolds is reminding park visitors to not feed or interact with wildlife. Specifically, when coyotes are fed, they become much more comfortable with approaching humans and their pets.

Last summer there was several instances of coyotes nipping at visitors and a puppy who was unleashed was killed by a coyote.

“Because of this behavior the park rangers actually had to shoot and kill a coyote,” said Reynolds.

The park is currently in the process of planning for the summer. This week is National Parks Week and the National Seashore is offering COVID safe programs including a whale watch walk and a history scavenger hunt.