National Weather Service Forecasts Strong Winds and Heavy Snows

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service is advising people on Cape Cod & the Islands to prepare for this weekend’s winter storm that calls for heavy snow and strong winds.

Meteorologist Bill Simpson spoke of potential power outages in the region.

“People can anticipate the possibility of power outages. Unfortunately, that’s definitely a possibility for much of Saturday into Sunday morning,” Simpson said.

When asked if the expected conditions this weekend are consistent with the strength of storms experienced in the area, Simpson compared the oncoming event to one the area received in March of 2018.

“It’s not unusual, but we get one of these once or twice every few years. Some years we just have systems that produce lesser amounts. With this kind of pattern, the result is a pretty big system.”

Simpson cautioned people to keep cold temperatures in mind as they prepare for the winter storm.

“If we lose the power it’s going to get pretty cold Saturday night into Sunday,” Simpson said.

“If you can keep in the back of your mind that there’s a possibility of power outages, you might want to make that plan even if it doesn’t happen.”

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter