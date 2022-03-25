Nauset Disposal President Retiring, Company Merging

ORLEANS – Nauset Disposal Founder and President Shawn DeLude has announced that he will be retiring from the position.

His brother, Tim DeLude, will step into the role effective April 1.

“After many years of hard work, and much consideration, I have made the decision to retire. This was difficult, as I truly love my team and our customers, but it’s time for me to pass on the reins,” said DeLude in a statement on social media.

Tim DeLude has worked with Nauset Disposal for 20 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. He has served on the board of Cape Cod Young Professionals and volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands.

“Recently, there have been significant challenges in this industry, which include depleted recycling markets, limited disposal options, uncontrollable costs, and a volatile business environment. To ensure the success of our future, Tim and I have decided to merge with an ally, Waste Connections,” said Shawn DeLude.

“This merger will offer better benefits to our team, improve our access to recycling and disposal sites, and provide opportunities for continued growth as we continue to expand our service area.”

He said the company identity will remain, and it will continue to provide the same service to customers.