Trash Bash Returns with New Matching Donor

ORLEANS – The annual Trash Bash hosted by Nauset Disposal returns Friday to celebrate the end of summer and raise funds for local organizations.

Marketing and Community Investment Manager Kara Boule said what began as an employee event has become a yearly way Nauset Disposal gives back to the community.

“This year’s beneficiaries are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands, the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative, Cape and Islands United Way, Heroes in Transition, Homeless Prevention Council, The Lower Cape Outreach Council, and then we always have Wild Care as well as beneficiary,” Boule said.

She added that funds raised by this year’s event will also be matched dollar-for-dollar by Nauset Disposal partner Waste Connections.

“In 2021 we distributed just shy of $50,000 to seven beneficiaries,” said Boule.

“We’re probably on-track to double that this year and give back to all of those beneficiaries. We’re super excited about it.”

Door prizes have also been donated by local businesses, including Bruins and Celtics tickets, a full day boat rental from Nauset Marine, an overnight stay at the Pelham House Resort, two Adirondack chairs from Pine Harbor Wood Products, a two-night stay at Chatham Bars Inn, and a custom Nauset Disposal Weber grill.

Doors open at 5:30 pm at Nauset Disposal’s Orleans location.

Tickets and more information on the event, such as sponsoring, can be found here.