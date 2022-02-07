Nauset Light Beach Parking Lot Closed Due to Erosion Concerns

WELLFLEET – The parking lot at Nauset Light Beach has been temporarily closed for public safety.

The announcement came after the recent blizzard that battered the region led to erosion near the parking lot.

Cape Cod National Seashore officials are advising visitors to stay out of areas that have been fenced-off and to keep away from the tops and bases of dunes, since weakened areas could collapse without warning.

Officials are currently monitoring the area before they decide how much of the parking lot will reopen and when it will be safe to do so.

The walking path down to the beach is still open for public use for residents who want to walk or cycle on the path.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter