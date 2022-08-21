Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award

NAUSET – A student from Nauset Regional High School has been selected as the recipient of a human rights award given by Barnstable County.

Josie Gaynor was picked by the county’s Human Rights Advisory Commission as the 2022 Malcolm McDowell Award recipient.

The commission said Gaynor was chosen for the award because of her leadership skills and for her drive to coordinate with other activism clubs.

Projects Gaynor collaborated on included work related to the right to education and water for all people.

Gaynor has also been a longtime member of Nauset Regional High School’s Human Rights Academy.

She plans on becoming an elementary teacher for her profession.

“Josie wants to approach her life and career with love, peace, empathy, and a deep understanding of the human psyche. Or, as Josie puts it, she wants to teach kids to love people as she does,” Lisa Brown, Advisor to Nauset High’s Human Rights Academy, said.

The Malcolm McDowell Award is named after the former Barnstable County human rights commissioner. It comes with an award of $500.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter