Nero’s Bill Making Headway After Unanimous State Senate Support

HYANNIS – Nero’s Bill is moving ahead on Beacon Hill after its unanimous approval by state senators on Wednesday.

The bill would allow EMS personnel to treat K9 police dogs injured in the line of duty, and is named after the K9 partner of the late Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed in Marstons Mills while serving an arrest warrant in 2018.

Though Nero survived, the dog was seriously injured in the incident and could not receive treatment by EMS.

Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos said the bill has received bipartisan support and that he and other lawmakers look forward to meeting on it next week.

He said that about 250 K9 units will benefit from the bill across the state.

“They will be protected with the skills of our EMTS and paramedics. They’ll be allowed to help them in their time of need. It’s a huge thing, and we’re very proud,” said Xiarhos.

He said that with unanimous support in the senate, the only obstacle to the bill has been the legislative process itself, which has been tied up with a multitude of bills, many related to the COVID pandemic.

“It’s democracy in action. There are 7,000 bills pending this term, so 7,000 bills have to have hearings and all the things that go to it. Remember, we’re creating a law, so there’s a lot to it,” said Xiarhos.

Former 2nd Barnstable State Representative William Crocker originally filed the bill in 2019. Other supporters of the legislation include State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro).