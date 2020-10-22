“Net Zero 2020” Virtual Conference Takes Place Friday

YARMOUTH PORT – The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is hosting a virtual conference Friday, October 23, to address climate change and what can be done about it going forward regionally.

“Net Zero 2020: Reimagine Rebuild Renew” will feature speakers and information regarding the steps Cape Cod can take to ensure that there is a net of zero greenhouse gas emissions in the area in the future.

Barry Margolin of the Cape Cod Climate Action Network explained that while this event has previously been held in person, the coronavirus outbreak led to planners shifting to an online format.

“But in some ways, that’s great,” Margolin said, “because it means it can be open to anybody, anywhere.

Business, social, and infrastructure-based conversations will take place during the free event.

“It’s a sprawling program, and people can pick and choose and go to any of the sessions,” Margolin said.

The Net Zero 2020 virtual conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To register, visit the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative’s website by clicking here.