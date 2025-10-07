New cancer support group starting on Cape Cod

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – The Cape Wellness Collaborative is hosting a new Men’s Cancer Support Group which starts next month.

Organizers say there are currently no such resources on Cape Cod. This is for anyone impacted by cancer, including newly-diagnosed, currently in treatment, or navigating life in remission.

The meetings will be held on the first Monday of every month beginning on November 5th, at the Collaborative at 436b Station Avenue in South Yarmouth from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required by clicking here.