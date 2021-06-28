New Contaminants Discovered in Six Cape Cod Watersheds

HYANNIS – A recent webinar revealed that new studies have found large amounts of previously undiscovered PFAS in Cape Cod watersheds.

PFAS are “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances”, or a group of man-made chemicals, many of which don’t break down organically over time.

They can be found in food, drinking water, the environment, and living organisms.

The PFAS discovered in Cape watersheds likely came from firefighting foams and other unidentified sources.

This could potentially have negative health affects for humans as it worsens the water quality according to the University of Rhode Island STEEP Superfund Research program Center.

“Ongoing research has identified many health affects associated with chronic exposure to PFAS, including liver and kidney disease, decreased effectiveness of vaccinations in children, cancer, and high cholesterol and obesity,” said Ph.D. Candidate at the Harvard John A Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Bridger Ruyle in a recent webinar.