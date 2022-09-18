New COVID Boosters Available Through Southcoast Health

WAREHAM – Southcoast Health has announced they will offer the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines at their clinics in Wareham.

Appointments can be made through MyChart or Southcoast’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling site.

People do not need to have a primary care provider through Southcoast Health to book an appointment.

The FDA said the new bivalent boosters give improved protection against illness caused by the Omicron variant.

The shots have been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.

The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is for people ages 12 and up and Moderna’s shot is for those 18 and over.

Individuals 12+ are recommended to get the new booster if they have completed their primary vaccine series or received a booster dose at least months ago.

Officials note that there are different recommendations from the CDC for the vaccines for those who are either moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The bivalent boosters are also available at Southcoast Health’s clinics in Dartmouth and Fall River.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter