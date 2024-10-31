You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Davenport Proposal Blends Housing and Preservation in West Harwich

New Davenport Proposal Blends Housing and Preservation in West Harwich

October 31, 2024

Render of the church property courtesy of The Davenport Companies.

HARWICH – A new proposal by the Davenport Companies for West Harwich would blend “missing middle” affordable housing and historic preservation.

Vice president and Chief of Staff Jamie Veara says they responded to a request for proposal to acquire the First Baptist Church on Route 28 and build 10 to 13, 600 to 800-square foot units while maintaining the historic exterior, which he adds could help teachers, municipal workers, firefighters and more. 

“They make more than what may qualify for a subsidy but less than buying a house with the median price of housing being what it is. We think this helps build a really important need,” said Veara.

The units would be year-round and offer full kitchens, bathrooms and more. Davenport officials said the project has added importance as more and more of the Cape’s workforce is forced to commute from off-Cape.

According got the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, nearly 50 percent of Cape workers commute from over the bridge. 

