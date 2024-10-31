New Davenport Proposal Blends Housing and Preservation in West Harwich

HARWICH – A new proposal by the Davenport Companies for West Harwich would blend “missing middle” affordable housing and historic preservation.

Vice president and Chief of Staff Jamie Veara says they responded to a request for proposal to acquire the First Baptist Church on Route 28 and build 10 to 13, 600 to 800-square foot units while maintaining the historic exterior, which he adds could help teachers, municipal workers, firefighters and more.

“They make more than what may qualify for a subsidy but less than buying a house with the median price of housing being what it is. We think this helps build a really important need,” said Veara.

The units would be year-round and offer full kitchens, bathrooms and more. Davenport officials said the project has added importance as more and more of the Cape’s workforce is forced to commute from off-Cape.

According got the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, nearly 50 percent of Cape workers commute from over the bridge.