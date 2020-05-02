New Drive-By Exhibition on Display at Cahoon Museum

COTUIT – The Cahoon Museum of American Art has announced a new drive-by exhibition, Garden Grove, featuring sculptures by Cape artist Alfred Glover.

The exhibition is part of the museum’s ongoing street-side series and remains on view throughout the year.

Garden Grove consists of a series of artistic “trees” with leaves that are inhabited by baby birds, dogs, flowers, and other creatures.

The artworks are visible from the street along Route 28 in Cotuit.

A lifelong artist and Cataumet resident, Glover is well known to regional audiences for his sculptures created in wood and metal.

His inspiration comes from exotic flora and fauna he has seen on his international travels, as well as stories and memories from his childhood.

Two of his trees on view by the museum’s front door, were inspired by time spent in Rockport, Maine when he was a small child.

“Most of these works on display at the Museum have stories,” Glover said.

“Some are inspired by my childhood; others emerge as I work on the pieces, sometimes the animals inspire me after the work is finished.”

One of the pieces on view illustrates the story of a spotted dog who travels on an adventure that leads him from the ground all the way up to a bird nest at the top of the tree.

The aluminum sculptures are constructed using metal from old fuel tanks that Glover purchases and recycles.

The artist uses a band saw to cut shapes and then welds the forms together.

As a working artist for over four decades, Glover’s artwork has taken many forms.

Most recently he has been working on metal trees, trellises, and garden gates.

“We selected this group of sculptures to display, because Alfie Glover’s whimsical, colorful work offers so much joy and beauty,” said Museum Director Sarah Johnson.

“His artwork really speaks to this cultural moment by offering inspiration and hope at a difficult time. It is an important part of the Cahoon Museum’s mission to showcase the creativity of local artists and to have public art available and accessible to the community.”

The Cahoon Museum initiated the street-side series in order to offer art on the museum grounds that could be seen from the street.

Street-side presents public art for the community as part of the museum’s mission to make art accessible for everyone.

Other outdoor works currently on view include the environmental art installation “Blue Trees” by Konstantin Dimopoulos and the bronze sculptures, “Head of the Cod” and “Tail of Fish” by Hilary Hutchison.

The Cahoon Museum of American Art is located at 4676 Falmouth Road in Cotuit, MA.

For more information, visit cahoonmuseum.org, email info@cahoonmuseum.org or call (508) 428-7581.