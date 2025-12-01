You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New electric vehicle charging stations available at Sandwich Town Hall

December 1, 2025

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has announced that electric vehicle owners now have access to four charging stations that were recently installed at Sandwich Town Hall.

The Town Hall is located at 100 Route 6A.

The town says the project was the result of a Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection grant program and a collaboration with Integrative Charging, a California-based company specializing in the installation and operation of EV charging stations.

The town says it will not have to pay for future maintenance or repairs because of the grant program covering all of the cost, and because Integrative Charging is the owner and operator.

The town says the charging stations were installed for public access and to increase opportunities for future EV investment.

The stations are available for public use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


