New England Aquarium conducts its fourth sea turtle release of the summer

WEST DENNIS – The New England Aquarium has conducted its fourth sea turtle release of the summer season, setting six more rehabilitated sea turtles free into the waters off West Dennis Beach.

Staff, volunteers, and interns were on hand as five Kemp’s ridley and one green sea turtle entering Nantucket Sound after months of rehabilitation from hypothermia related conditions acquired during the cold stunning season.

In a continuation of a long running Aquarium tradition, the released turtles were given themed names, with this year’s batch receiving names from Greek mythology.

One Kemp’s ridley, named “Hercules,” had arrived at the Aquarium in December with sepsis and severe gastrointestinal illness that required tube feeding, antibiotics, and steroids to treat, while the green sea turtle “Artemis” was found in Eastham in late November.

With thirty-six turtles released so far this summer, there are now only six more turtles remaining in treatment.