You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New England Aquarium conducts its fourth sea turtle release of the summer

New England Aquarium conducts its fourth sea turtle release of the summer

July 24, 2025

“Hercules” makes his return to the ocean as onlookers rejoice. Photo credit: Vanessa Kahn and the New England Aquarium

WEST DENNIS – The New England Aquarium has conducted its fourth sea turtle release of the summer season, setting six more rehabilitated sea turtles free into the waters off West Dennis Beach. 

Staff, volunteers, and interns were on hand as five Kemp’s ridley and one green sea turtle entering Nantucket Sound after months of rehabilitation from hypothermia related conditions acquired during the cold stunning season. 

In a continuation of a long running Aquarium tradition, the released turtles were given themed names, with this year’s batch receiving names from Greek mythology. 

One Kemp’s ridley, named “Hercules,” had arrived at the Aquarium in December with sepsis and severe gastrointestinal illness that required tube feeding, antibiotics, and steroids to treat, while the green sea turtle “Artemis” was found in Eastham in late November. 

With thirty-six turtles released so far this summer, there are now only six more turtles remaining in treatment. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 