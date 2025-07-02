New England Aquarium releases 17 rehabilitated turtles into Nantucket Sound

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WEST DENNIS – Following months of rehabilitation, the New England Aquarium has released 17 sea turtles into West Dennis Beach.

The group was comprised of kemp’s ridleys, loggerheads, and green sea turtles, which had been treated at Quincy’s Sea Turtle Hospital for numerous ailments including pneumonia, dehydration, and trauma acquired during the cold stunning season.

Ten of the turtles were tagged for post-release monitoring, allowing researchers to collect information about their habits and survivorship, and all 17 received mythological Greek names in keeping with the aquarium’s tradition of naming rescued turtles.

This year’s new names include Aphrodite, Zeus, Athena, and Tyche.

“As we complete the first sea turtle release of the season, it’s a powerful reminder of the impact of this rescue and rehabilitation work,” said Adam Kennedy, the Aquarium’s Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation.

“We dedicate months to the turtles’ recovery and take pride in seeing them return to the waters off Cape Cod,” he said. “Our conservation and research efforts are helping ensure these species remain part of our ocean for years to come.”

In total, 518 live sea turtles were treated at the New England Aquarium during and after the 2024 cold-stunning season, with 25 still remaining in treatment and awaiting release.