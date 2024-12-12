You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New England Aquarium Releases 2024 List Of Names For Right Whales

December 12, 2024

Wall-E the Whale. Photo taken by Center for Coastal Studies under a NOAA permit.

BOSTON – The New England Aquarium has released its annual list of new names for North Atlantic right whales.

The Aquarium says the tradition helps researchers in the field identify the critically-endangered animals in real time.

The naming process involves submissions from members of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium. The names are intended to relate to easily recognizable features or facts about the whale. “Wall-E” has a mark that looks like the Pixar character, while other names include “Hammer” and “Frisbee”.

The full list is available by clicking on the New England Aquarium website

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

