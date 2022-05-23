New England Schools Eligible to Apply for Green Bus Funding

BOSTON (AP) – School districts across New England are now eligible to apply for a portion of $500 million toward the purchase of zero-emissions school buses, which benefit the environment and children’s health.

Janet McCabe, deputy administrator of the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said at a Boston news conference Friday that the funds will make a lasting difference for everyone, especially kids who live in disadvantaged communities who are often the most vulnerable to the impacts of poor air quality and the effects of climate change.

The EPA is accepting applications until August 19.

From The Associated Press