Cape Symphony and Conservatory Names New Executive Director

HYANNIS – Michael Albaugh has been selected to serve as the new executive director of the Cape Symphony and Conservatory.

Albaugh is a trained musician, composer, administrator, and educator who formerly served as The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Director of Education and Community Initiatives.

In his position there, he worked to advance the orchestra’s commitment to community service through its “HEAR” program focused on Health, Education, Access and Research.

Albaugh has also served as the Director of Education Operations at Jazz at Lincoln Center and Director of Music at the Interlochen Center for the Arts.

The Cape Symphony and Conservatory said that Albaugh is already working to lead the organization into a stronger future after this time of crisis.

“I never expected to arrive on the Cape during a major health crisis. However, I did not hesitate for a moment. I’m tremendously excited to lead the Cape Symphony and Conservatory through the tough times we’re all facing right now, and on into its next chapter. With its excellent foundation and undeniable community support, the organization is poised to embrace the future,” said Albaugh in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help steward the offerings of the Cape Symphony and Conservatory, and I look forward to growing our reach and impact on Cape Cod.”