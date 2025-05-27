New farmers markets are popping up this summer in three Cape Cod towns

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – There are several new farmers’ markets are available on Cape Cod this summer, adding to an already-robust lineup.

One is the Canal Region Farmers Market in Buzzards Bay Bark, located at 90 Main Street in Buzzards Bay, running from June 26th to August 28th on Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be a collaboration with the Canal Concert Series.

On the Lower Cape, the 204 Market in Harwich is running at the Cultural Arts Municipal Building at 204 Sisson Road, Harwich, from July 3rd to August 28th, Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

And on the Outer Cape, the new Eastham Farmers Market is at the T-Time site on Route 6 from June 20th to August 29th, Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to Barnstable County, there are a total of thirteen farmers markets across Cape Cod happening in 2025. More information is available on the county website.