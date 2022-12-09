Veterans Group to Open New Food Distribution Center

HYANNIS – The Veterans Outreach Center of Cape Cod has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new food distribution center in Hyannis.

With expansion in mind, officials from the center stated that the original mobile pantry was not large enough to support the amount of activity they were seeing.

The new center is equipped with commercial grade refrigerators and freezers, but with rising costs of food and increased demand, officials from the Outreach Center are prepared.

“With this increased capacity for refrigeration and freezer space we’ve been able to partner with guaranteed fresh produce and we’re trying to raise the quality of the food we’re providing,” said Jim Seymour, Executive Director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

Seymour said the organization is preparing for the future with inflation and food costs in mind, and also opening more centers in the region.

“Our outreach team is in the community we’re listening to veterans and identifying needs and finding what might be on the horizon and plan for it.”

The ribbon cutting will take place Friday, December 16 at 2 P.M. at 223 Stevens Street in Hyannis.

More information on the center’s services can be found on their website.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center