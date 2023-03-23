You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Veterans Group Opens New Pantry in Wareham

Veterans Group Opens New Pantry in Wareham

March 23, 2023

WAREHAM – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center will be opening a new food pantry for veterans and their families in Wareham on March 24.

The pantry will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other week and require veterans to present their DD-214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty at their first visit.

The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center currently operates 15 regional food pantries monthly and provides countless home deliveries.

The program is entering year 40 of service to veterans and their families across Cape Cod and on the Islands.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 