Veterans Group Launching New Food Pantry Operations

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center has announced two new food pantry distribution locations for veterans starting this month.

One will be at 336 Palmer Avenue in Falmouth at the AmVets Post 70. The food pantry program begins March 15th and runs from 10am to 1pm. It will return for the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

Another new location will be in Eastham at 10 McKoy Road at the Eastham Elks Lodge. The program beings Tuesday March 29th and will run from 10am to 1pm, returning on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

The regular food pantry program at the CIVOC operations center in Hyannis is still running weekly on Thursdays from 9am to 1pm.

Veterans should register in advance before attending the food pantries by emailing CIVOC or calling by phone. More information can be found here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter