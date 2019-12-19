You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hampton Inn Opens in Buzzards Bay

December 19, 2019

BUZZARDS BAY – The Hampton Inn by Hilton, Cape Cod Canal has officially opened.

The hotel offers 100 rooms and amenities for those looking to stay in Buzzards Bay, with views of the canal and its bridges. It is located by popular shops and restaurants.

In celebration of the opening, the Hampton Inn is hosting an open house for community members on Monday, December 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. Hot cocoa and cookies will be offered.

The next day, a community breakfast will be held at the hotel from 7 to 10 a.m.

Both events will feature tours of the hotel’s bar, fitness center, pool, and more. Demonstrations of technologies utilized in the rooms will also be included.

