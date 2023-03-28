New J-1 Housing Coordinator Ready for Summer

HYANNIS – As the busy summer season looms, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has brought on Christina Arabadzhieva as its new J-1 Housing Coordinator to help bolster the Cape’s diminished workforce.

She says the cultural exchange program now requires employers to guarantee housing for the students; a significant hurdle for the Cape given low affordable housing inventory.

“The tourism economy here on the cape could not function without J-1 students. They account for about 31% of the seasonal workforce,” said Arabadzhieva.

As a former J-1 student herself, Arabadzhieva says it’s an excellent opportunity to learn about other cultures.

“In 2019 roughly about 5,100 students came to the Cape to work from different countries. Places in Eastern Europe from Bulgaria, Ukraine, Jordan, and Serbia,” said Arabadzhieva.

“With that new requirement, a lot of students have to be cut from the program. All the sponsoring organizations had to direct their students to other places across the nation.”

Last summer, there were only about 2,000 J-1 students on Cape Cod. Those interested in hosting J-1 students are being urged by the Chamber to contact them.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce webpage can be found here.