‘Nest Cam’ Now Live Streaming Osprey Nest

FALMOUTH – A a new 4K live-streaming ‘nest cam’ featuring an active pair of ospreys in their nest at Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve is now active.

This live nest cam of an osprey pair is a result of a collaboration between the Friends of Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge, Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and Comcast.

“Ahead of time we put a new 4K camera in, and I tuned in this morning and the new microphone enhancement has just brought it to another level, so just a fun way to bring the community together,” said Barry Bader, VP of Comcast Business in the Greater Boston region.

According to the Friends of Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge, ospreys are also known as “fish hawks” due to their 99% fish diet – making Cape Cod a popular home.

Recognizable by their brown and white coloring and yellow eyes, the birds arrive in March from wintering in Central and South America and do not vacate their nests until it is time to fly south again in September.

“All of the work that was done, was done beforehand in the offseason, well ahead of the ospreys’ arrival just to ensure that we do not interfere with their natural habitat,” said Bader.

Livestream viewers can expect to see the birds soar overhead and return to the nest with fish to feed their family.

The live nest cam will also be incorporated into an exhibit at the Waquoit Bay Reserve Visitor Center.

To view the live camera visit their website.