New Massachusetts Law Helping Veterans Across The Board

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod State Representative Steven Xiarhos spent Veterans Day celebrating the recent passage of the HERO Act in Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey signed the bill into law this past summer. The 5th Barnstable District representative Xiarhos served on the legislative committee which finalized the law.

Key provisions of the HERO Act include enhanced mental health services, expanded employment and education opportunities to facilitate a successful transition back to civilian life, increased access to affordable housing, better benefits for families and survivors of veterans, and streamlined access to veteran services through state agencies.

Xiarhos is a Gold Star father of a Marine Corps member who died in the War in Afghanistan.

He said, “Supporting our veterans is a responsibility that I have long championed. The HERO Act reaffirms Massachusetts’ commitment to our heroes. I was proud to vote for this comprehensive legislation, and it was a privilege to help shape its final form in committee.”