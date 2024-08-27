You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Massachusetts Law Helps First Responders Injured In Line Of Duty

New Massachusetts Law Helps First Responders Injured In Line Of Duty

August 27, 2024

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey recently signed legislation which ensures that first responders who are seriously injured by an act of violence in the line of duty can receive their full compensation until retirement.

This applies to police officers, firefighters, public and municipal EMTs, and public and municipal-licensed health care professionals.

Retirement boards will be charged with determining if an employee is physically unable to perform the essential duties of their job.

The legislation also requires employers to provide education about critical incident stress management. 

“This is a crucial step in recognizing and supporting the dedicated service and sacrifices made by public safety employees across the commonwealth,” said Massachusetts Chiefs of Police executive director Michael Bradley. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

