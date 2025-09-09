New mental health resource program launched on Lower and Outer Cape

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

EASTHAM – A coalition of Cape Cod towns have announced a new platform to help residents discover mental health and wellbeing resources and local support options.

Residents of Brewster, Harwich, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro and Provincetown are being encouraged to check out the “CredibleMind” program, which has been adopted by other Massachusetts towns including Mashpee.

The website is lowercape.crediblemind.com to explore videos, articles, podcasts, apps and books on topics like stress, anxiety, sleep, parenting, grief and substance abuse.

“We know there’s a provider gap on the Cape, and getting reliable information early can make a real difference,” said Hillary Greenberg-Lemos, Director of Health & Environment, Town of Eastham. “CredibleMind gives residents a private, 24/7 doorway to evidence-based tools they can trust, and it helps our regional partners target outreach where it’s needed most.”

The project is supported by grant funding from Cape Cod Healthcare, National Association of County and City Health Officials, opioid settlement funds, and Barnstable County Health Agent’s Coalition through the Public Health Excellence Grant funded by the MA department of Public Health.

Barnstable County funding supports translation into Haitian Creole, Spanish, and Portuguese to expand access for Cape residents.

Officials note that CredibleMind is for education and self-help and is not a crisis service. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or experiencing a mental-health emergency, call 911. For urgent emotional support, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.