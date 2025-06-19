You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New opioid settlement to benefit Massachusetts cities and towns

New opioid settlement to benefit Massachusetts cities and towns

June 19, 2025

BOSTON – A new national opioid settlement has been agreed to, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General.

The $7.4 million deal, pending court approval, is with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.

Massachusetts state and local governments will be eligible to receive as much as $105 million from this settlement over the next fifteen years.

The terms of the agreement mean the Sackler family will have to give up control of Purdue and their ability to sell opioids in the U.S.

Including this new one, Massachusetts has obtained settlements committing more than $1 billion in funds from companies that helped fuel the opioid epidemic. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

